VIDEO: Porch pirate wearing USPS jacket seen swapping package for empty box in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are warning the community to be on the look out for porch pirates after a woman dressed like a U.S. Postal Service worker was seen swapping out packages on a Ring camera.

In a video shared with ABC4, a woman wearing a USPS jacket and carrying a bag similar to a mail carrier’s can be seen swapping one package for another outside a Kearns home in the 5000 block of S 4420 West at around 9 a.m. Monday.

Officials tell ABC4 that the woman is not a mail carrier, but did confirm that she is wearing a USPS jacket. They add that mail carriers do not carry bags as the woman has.

The package the woman left in the original package’s place was empty, but has an address label for San Jose, Cali.

Unified Police spoke with ABC4 in late November about how to best prevent porch pirates from striking.

They say one of the most important things you can do is keep an eye out for your neighbors.

“I’d say the most important thing is contact with neighbors to watch out for each other. Maybe have a safe box or lockbox it can go into. Try to have your packages delivered when you are home,” Unified Police Det. Ken Hansen explains.

Millennials are most likely to get stolen from, making up for $2.7 billion of lost packages, according to a report.

Provo Police say having a camera on your front door is your best option to make sure you get that package, and to get video of someone who tries to take it.