VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera, Bountiful Police asks public for help

by: Kiah Armstrong

Courtesy: Bountiful PD

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A porch pirate was caught on camera Thursday and Bountiful Police are asking the public for help.

The video below, which was caught on a ring camera shows the suspect pulling into the victim’s driveway, walking up to the front door and stealing a package off of the steps.

Bountiful Police say despite the mask and lack of a clear view of the suspect’s face, they’ve been able to close cases like this off the surveillance video.

In a tweet, Bountiful Police say:

“Somone saw this person leave the house with that clothing, they may recognize their walk, the car they’re driving, or put it together when they see this post and know what area someone was in. We stay optimistic, if you think you can’t solve a case, then you probably won’t.

If you recognize this person, call 801-298-6000 and reference case 22-255.

