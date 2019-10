SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City said they got a very special invite to attend a birthday party for their friend Abe.

Abe as you can see in the video was dressed up like a police officer and had friends over dressed in costumes as well.

“Thanks for the invite, we had a blast!,” the post reads’

You can watch the video here:

Today we got a very special invite to attend a birthday party for our friend Abe! Thanks for the invite, we had a blast! We love our #community!@ChiefMikeBrown @slcmayor @slc911 pic.twitter.com/Jx0O9VQPnv — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 20, 2019

