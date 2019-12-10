Video of volatile road rage incident goes viral

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sandy woman’s Facebook post has gone viral after she shared a video of a man who appears to be yelling racial slurs during a road rage incident. ABC4 News spoke with both people involved to get their sides of the story.

The woman – who’s choosing to remain anonymous – said the video recording describes a situation that’s left her feeling uneasy.

Both the man and woman exclusively spoke with ABC4 News and said the situation began Sunday afternoon on 700 East in Sandy and unraveled on 8000 South.

“Getting ready to turn right at the light. An individual approached me in a red Durango on my left side,” the woman said. “The individual got in front of me to a point where I couldn’t drive anymore and he parked his car and got out of his car and stood in front of me so I couldn’t go anywhere.”

Christopher Records – who admits to ABC4 News – he is the man seen in the video, and shares his side of the story:

“I was driving right here actually. She cut me off and like went into this lane and I’m trying to go over and she’s in the lane clear past the painted lines and everything, all the way up,” Records said. “And then when I went over, she honked and then we went parked down the way down there a little bit and that’s when I got out of my car. She said I was a stupid white kid and I said my P’s and Q’s about it and she started filming at that point.”

Records says looking back he should not have done what he did.

“Now I have to stand my ground and realize that I was in the wrong, but I’m not the only one in the wrong and I’m getting a little pushed around on that side of it,” Records said.

He said the situation would not have escalated if the woman would not have made a racial comment toward him.

But the woman said she never did.

“He’s claiming that I interacted in his racism which is false,” the woman said.

The woman said she has filed a police report about the incident. Meanwhile, Records maintains that he’s not a racist.

