MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Just hours before being captured by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), a cougar who had been frequenting Murray was captured on a home camera near Fashion Place Mall.



The male cougar was captured around 11:30 a.m. by the DWR and just hours before, one resident captured the giant cat on his front steps.

The first video below shows the cougar prancing across the driveway of a residential home in Murray Monday morning.

The second video shows the Cougar politely using the front steps of the home as he leaves the house.

Both videos are courtesy of Rob Gray.

The footage was captured around Fashion Place Mall just north of I-215.

Although officials captured this cougar, his female companion is still being sought after.

The DWR released the Murray cougar back into the wild Monday.

The DWR emphasized that the Murray cougars are not the ones who have been frequenting West Valley City.

The West Valley City cougar has killed seven sheep in the area and was last seen last week when the sheep deaths were reported.

This cougar will be euthanized once it is captured because it has killed domestic animals.

If you see a cougar in your neighborhood, be sure to contact the DWR.

The DWR has also emphasized several safety tips to follow if you encounter a cougar.