SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The International Space Station (ISS) shared an incredible new video via Twitter on Monday morning as it slowly orbits over northern Utah.

In the video, viewers can witness an “astronaut’s view” of the state as the ISS flew above the iconic Great Salt Lake, over Salt Lake City, and eventually made its way past the Wasatch Mountains into southern Wyoming.

This rare glimpse, as you can imagine, is breathtaking to witness.

A graphic animation below shows the projected path of the orbit over Utah on June 12, 2023.

According to NASA, the International Space Station is a large spacecraft that was launched in 1998 as a collaboration between many countries to both house astronauts and function as an off-world science lab for specialized research.

For more than a decade NASA added pieces to the ISS, which was eventually completed in 2011. The ISS now floats year-round at approximately 250 miles above the Earth.

The last time NASA shared a video of their flight above Utah was on March 2, when the state had recently seen record-breaking storms through the 2022/2023 winter season that covered it with several feet of snow.

Since then, the views of the “Beehive State” look much different, with lush green landscapes as the spring and summer snowmelt has largely cleared along with Utah’s levels of snow water equivalent.

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that the season’s SWE hit its peak in April with 30 inches but has since dropped significantly to less than one inch.

Today, as the International Space Station passed us from above, we were given a humbling peek at our state and the natural beauty that surrounds us.