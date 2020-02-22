Video captures moment shots rang out near West Valley City park injuring one

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police say a 17-year-old young man was shot and dropped off at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Now to a shooting that happened near Kings Point Park near 3630 South 1365 West around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

ABC4 News obtained a video of the shooting. During the shooting, you can see children at Kings Point Park running away from at least one person firing a handgun several times.

Before the shooting occurred the video shows a brown and a white minivan pull up on the corner facing opposite directions.

Next to the white minivan near the fence, you see a group of young men.

As a man in a grey hoodie with dark pants begins to walk away, a man with a black hoodie with dark pants and white shoes begins firing on two men.

The first: a man in a black jacket, light-colored pants, and black shoes, along with a man in a white hat, red jacket or shirt, light pants, and shoes.

The video shows one of the bullets go through the front window of the white minivan and the man in the red pushing the man in the black into that minivan.

Both vehicles then take off.

In the background, you can see at least four people and children running.

Residents who wouldn’t go on camera tell ABC4 News the park has been dangerous of late, but they are happy none of the kids at the park were injured.

West Valley City police say a minute after that shooting a 17-year-old young man was dropped off at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He was taken the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Detectives say he should be OK.

If you recognize the two minivans or the men in question, you’re asked to call West Valley City Police.

