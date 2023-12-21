SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The holiday season is in full swing and Christmas is only days away, so it wouldn’t be that weird to see deer flying through the sky.

That’s exactly what happened in Utah this week. However, instead of driving Santa’s sleigh, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was airlifting deer.

The DWR shared a video of a helicopter picking up three deer out in the wild before carrying them safely to another location where biologists can perform health checks and put on GPS collars.

Every winter the DWR places collars and provides checks on about 1,200 deer throughout Utah. Officials said the efforts help the division monitor and learn and about deer migration patterns while making sure Utah’s deer population remains safe and healthy. Once the health check is complete, the deer is safely back into the wild.

DWR previously told ABC4 helicopters are actually easier and safer to help collect the deer without being detrimental to them. Officials said the short period of stress for the deer doesn’t affect them at all, and during the trip, deer are tightly wrapped and fitted with blindfolds.

The data DWR collects from the deer helps wildlife officials adjust the habitat as needed to make it the best it can be for the animals in the area.

According to data from the division, there are about 335,000 deer across the Beehive State. The division hopes to increase that population to over 400,000 as part of its current deer management plan.

DWR said deer populations can be negatively affected by several factors such as poor or limited habitat, predators, and weather. The most important factor, however, is the survival rate of doe deer and fawns.