Video captures avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – After a morning of intense snowfall, at least one natural avalanche occurred in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday morning.

Utah Department of Transportation shared a video of a natural slide in the canyon taken from State Route 210 at 10:23 a.m.

The canyon was closed for a couple of hours Friday while crews performed avalanche control work.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the canyon received more than a foot of snow in less than 4 hours. Natural avalanches are likely during periods of heavy precipitation, the organization said on Twitter.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: