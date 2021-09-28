Victims relieved over guilty plea of alleged fraudulent contractor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In March of 2020, ABC4 featured six different families complaining about unfinished construction by the alleged fraudulent contractor Trace Conlin of Riverbend Cabinets. Court records show the contractor accused of incomplete jobs and taking his client’s money has pleaded guilty in multiple cases.

“He was in this standard flow of screw people over, file bankruptcy, start over,” says Matt Arnold.

Arnold hired Conlin for $1,500 to hang drywall in his basement.

Trace Conlin Booking Photo

Court documents show Conlin never had a contractor’s license. Cases began opening against him in Davis and Weber Counties.

“Through the court system, we found out that Trace plead guilty,” says Arnold.

Arnold says prosecutors tell him he’ll get his $1,500 back in full.

“Well I guess the way it worked out is he plead guilty to a few of them and just told us he would pay everybody back their money,” he adds. “We are pushing, almost two years now. It is kind of crazy that it finally came through to where we can call it done and never have to look back again.”

Those who tried to work with Conlin tell ABC4’s Jason Nguyen this was a hard lesson in hiring a contractor, and they want Utahns to learn from their case.

Arnold says, “Just fully check people out, check Better Business Bureau, check their reviews, just do your due diligence and make sure you’re getting who you think you’re getting.”