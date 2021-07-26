Victims of crashes caused by Utah sandstorm identified

KANOSH, Utah (ABC4) – Four children under the age of 15 and four adults were killed in a Sunday evening crash near Kanosh in Millard County after a sandstorm reduced visibility along I-15.

At around 4:30 p.m., a series of crashes happened in central Utah. According to Utah Highway Patrol, 22 vehicles were involved. At first, some minor crashes in the midst of the storm blocked the roadway.

“A semi came in at a low speed and then rear-ended another vehicle and then, after that, there were three significant impacts that caused the fatalities and these severe injuries,” Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4. “Multiple crashes after that, but the significant ones were the ones that happened after the semi that hit the [truck].”

In addition to the eight killed – five in one vehicle, two in another, and one in a third – 10 people were taken to hospitals. As of Monday, at least three of those patients are in critical condition.

Monday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol released the identities of those involved.

Those riding in a Buick were:

Kortni Sawyer, 30, of St. George. The sister-in-law of Race Sawyer.

A 6-year-old from St. George

A 2-year-old from St. George

Race Sawyer, 37, of Lehi. He is the father of the 12-year-old and brother-in-law to Kortni Sawyer.

A 12-year-old from Lehi

Those in a Hyundai were driver Richard Lorenzon, 51, and his passenger, Maricela Lorenzon, 47, both of Salt Lake City.

A passenger in a Cadillac, a 15-year-old girl from Yuma, Arizona, was also killed.

According to UHP, two vehicles became wedged underneath the back of the semi’s trailer. These vehicles appear to have been hit from behind by another pickup. Another vehicle appears to have sideswiped the semi-trailer as well.

Utah Highway Patrol shared the photos seen in the slideshow below of the crash scene.

An aeriel view of the series of crashes that started after blowing sand or dust reduced visibility along I-15 in Millard County Sunday evening. (Utah Highway Patrol)

“It’s very tragic, it’s very hard to see the loss of life, and the families and the people affected,” said Sgt. Roden of Sunday night’s scene.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to identify Richard Lorenzon as a victim following a correction from Utah Highway Patrol.