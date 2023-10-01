SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Public Safety has identified the victims of two fatal crashes that occurred on Wednesday.

Kane County

The victim of the Kane County crash has been identified as Allen Huntington, 83, of Kanab, Utah.

On Sept. 27, at around 7:20 p.m., a red Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading southbound on SR-89 near milepost 74. Officials said the driver of the pickup, identified as Huntington, began passing a grey Kenworth semi-truck as a red Ford Edge SUV was heading northbound.

Huntington reportedly did not have enough distance to pass the semi and crashed into the Ford Edge head-on. The semi also hit the two vehicles and exited the road to the left.

Courtesy of Utah Dept. of Public Safety

Huntington was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the pickup was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

There were four people inside the Ford Edge, officials said. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, while a woman in the front seat and a 10-year-old boy in the back seat were both airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

Another passenger, identified as a 15-year-old girl, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was reportedly uninjured in the crash, while a passenger was transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

SR-89 was closed for around three hours following the crash.

Iron County

The victim of the Iron County crash has been identified as Kayed Asad Ezzat Masoud, 60, of Boise, Idaho.

On Sept. 27, at around 7:45 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on I-15 Southbound near milepost 77.

A semi-truck was reportedly cut off by a car and swerved left, crossed through the median, over the Northbound lanes, and off of the Northbound shoulder. Officials said the truck continued through a fence where it came to rest in a field.

Courtesy of Utah Dept. of Public Safety

Troopers arrived at the scene and began collecting documents from the driver, identified as Masoud, for a report.

Officials said that while Masoud was interacting with medical personnel on scene, he lost consciousness for a short period of time.

A medical helicopter was called in, and before being transported, Masoud was “talking, coherent, and advising his desire to stay with his semi and take care of his cargo,” DPS stated.

Officials said Masoud later passed away at the hospital at 11:13 a.m. the same day.

No further information is available at this time.