Victims identified in fatal Randolph crash

RANDOLPH, Utah (ABC4) – The victims of a fatal crash near Randolph, Utah that occurred on July 10, 2021 have been identified as two Tucson, Arizona residents, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

68-year-old Robert J. Ritchie and 62-year-old Vicki K. Henderson were killed when Ritchie, the driver, traveled into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Ford Expedition head on, officials say. Henderson was a passenger in the vehicle Ritchie was driving.

The accident occurred around 12:55 p.m.

According to officials, the driver and passenger of the Expedition received significant injuries in the crash and were transported to hospitals. The driver of the Expedition was transported by ambulance, while the passenger was airlifted to receive medical attention.

The roadway was closed for about four hours following the crash.