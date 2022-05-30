SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – On Friday morning, Sam Beck was driving to work.



That’s when police say Marylee Benavidez, 35, of Sandy, drove a white Toyota 4Runner at high speed through a red light.



She, along with her German Shepherd dog in the vehicle, died. 25-year-old Sam Beck was pinned inside his truck.

He suffered numerous broken bones and is still unconscious, according to family members.

In a statement they wrote:

On behalf of Sam Beck and his entire family we would like to make a brief statement regarding the tragic traffic accident that occurred this past Friday May 27th at approximately 8:20am at the intersection of 10600 South and State Street in Sandy, Utah wherein Sam’s truck that he was traveling to work in was hit broad/driver-side by another vehicle who had apparently ran a red light at a high speed and may have been impaired.

We would like to express our deep condolences to all of those who were involved in the accident, including the driver, Ms. Benavidez and her dog, who both did not survive the accident. We don’t claim to know or understand all of the factors that caused this tragic accident. We do, though, have empathy and compassion for those that are struggling with mental health issues and other stresses of life, and pray for them to seek help and obtain the appropriate intervention that could save both their lives and the innocent lives of others.

We also wish to thank all of those that have reached out on behalf of Sam and the family. We have felt the many prayers and expressions extended on his behalf from all family, friends, denominations and beliefs. Our faith continues to sustain Sam and our family though this terrible tragedy. We are so grateful and appreciative of the sweet outreach from the entire Ken Garff Team where Sam is employed and where Sam calls it his “second family and home”. We love our Sam.

As of Memorial Day, Sam has not been able to communicate with us. Upon arriving at the Murray IMC Hospital Sam has been in the excellent care of the IMC Hospital Shock Trauma ICU Team. Sam suffered head trauma, a fractured neck, two broken arms, a broken clavicle, a broken scapula, a broken fibula, and 9 broken ribs. As of this morning, Sam has completed two surgeries on his arms and is scheduled to have his fractured neck operated on tomorrow morning.

We are cautiously optimistic about his recovery and know that he in goods hands. We wish to thank and express our gratitude to all of those Sandy City first responders, including the fire department, paramedics, ambulance services and the police department. We would especially like to express our appreciation to Danon Gibson, a Sandy resident and also a victim of this horrific accident, and that who, in spite of his own injuries, reached out to Sam and other victims and offered medical and emotional support between the time the accident occurred and when the first responders arrived.

A GoFundMe for his medical expenses is here.