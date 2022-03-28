SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – The Orbeez challenge, a TikTok trend where kids shoot people with gel beads out of an Orbeez gun, is hurting residents throughout the state.

Syracuse residents outraged after someone, who would like to stay anonymous, posted about their traumatic experience.

“I just kinda felt a little violated by it,” he said.

A victim in Syracuse scared to walk in a neiborhood in fear of being shot again with Orbeez.

“Honestly I was kinda of on alert the whole time because i was worried that i was going to get shot by these stupid guns, by these stupid toy guns again,” he said,

While the victim was on a bike ride they say they were shot at with a toy gun

“Just going about my day, just trying to bike, be healthy biking and i just got shot randomly with these toy pellet guns which actually surprisingly hurt,” he said.

“Kids have been challenged to drive by random people and shoot them with an Orbeez gun,” detective Erin Behm with Syracuse Police Department said.

The gel ball has been used as a pellet, leaving physical injuries.

“I know there was a girl that got shot in the crossfire, somewhere in Syracuse that got a big welt in here back, this little girl,” he said.

Law enforcement in Syracuse saying they’re in contact with other agencies across Davis county who experienced similar attacks.

They say parents need to be aware of what their children are doing on social meida.

“Parents need to recognize that their children are on tiktok number one and number two that tiktok has these challenges and that they can be very dangerous,” Behm said,

The victim posted his experience on the Syracuse city Facebook group, and in response the two kids were found.

The victim decided not to press charges, rather chose to have police talk to them and their parents about the dangers of this trend.

“Hopefully they can recognize what they did was wrong,” he said,

Police saying people aren’t reporting instances of like these because they don’t know what the Orbeez challenge is, so if you believe you are a victim of the Orbeez challenge report it.