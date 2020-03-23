Victim in hospital after stabbing in Magna

Magna, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing a victim with a knife before driving away, according to a Probable Cause statement.

The stabbing occurred near near 2650 South and 8550 West on Sunday.

The suspect and victim were driving in the same vehicle with two females when an argument broke out between them. The suspect let the victim and his girlfriend out of the vehicle. The two were going to walk to their destination, but the suspect returned to the victim, and the two argued again, according to the statement.

Documents state the suspect got out of the vehicle and began physically fighting with the victim. The victim knocked the suspect down, and the suspect returned to his vehicle where he got a knife, according to court documents.

The suspect allegedly attacked the victim with the knife, causing deep lacerations to the victim before getting into his vehicle and dring away without contacting police, documents state.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

