Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man
WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) A 23- year- old man from West Valley City who died after a fiery collision on I-215 Friday night has been identified.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, Luis E. Franco was driving a Suzuku Forenza and had become disabled in the travel lanes of the freeway on I-215 West northbound near 3000 South.
When troopers arrived they determined a driver in a Honda Accord that was changing lanes from right to left had struck the Suzuki. The Honda traveled off to the right side and the Forenza came to rest in the another lane on I-215 West.
The Suzuki ended up facing south and burst into flames, killing Franco, the only occupant of the Forenza.
The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and received treatment on scene.
I-215 West (northbound) was closed at 3500 South and remained closed well into Saturday morning.
