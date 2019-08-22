Vice President Mike Pence visits South Jordan medical manufacturer

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News)- Vice President Mike Pence was in South Jordan on Thursday to rally support for the U.S. Mexico and Canada trade agreement (USMCA).

The vice president toured Merit Medical Systems. A plant that manufactures disposable medical devices.

The company employs nearly 4,000 people in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Vice President Pence says the trade proposal would replace NAFTA, it would roll back regulations and cut taxes.

“The United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement! I’ve been traveling all across the United States because it’s time we get the U.S., Mexico, Canada deal done and get it done this year,” United States Vice President Mike Pence said.

In his speech, the Vice President called on Congressman Ben McAdams to get the job done.

VP Mike Pence speaks at Merit Medical after tour VP Mike Pence to speak at Merit Medical after tour. The vice president is in Utah to push the president’s proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.Here's some background on Merit Medical>>>https://bit.ly/2zfSglI Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, August 22, 2019

“Congressman McAdams who is in the majority in the Congress I am going o ask you a favor when you get back to Washington D.C. tell Speaker Pelosi to put the USMCA on the floor and tell her that Utah and America need to USMCA this year.”

Congressman McAdams took to Twitter saying he did call on Democrats to pass the agreement back in July.

Trade agreements are an excellent way to promote capitalism and strengthen our economy with good paying jobs. Mexico and Canada are two of our largest trading partners, and Utah businesses deserve certainty in their trading relationships. #utpol — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) August 22, 2019

The USMCA would boost U.S. GDP by $68.2 billion and would add roughly 176,000 jobs.

What others are reading: