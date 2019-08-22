Newsfore Opt-In Form

Vice President Mike Pence visits South Jordan medical manufacturer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News)- Vice President Mike Pence was in South Jordan on Thursday to rally support for the U.S. Mexico and Canada trade agreement (USMCA).

The vice president toured Merit Medical Systems. A plant that manufactures disposable medical devices.

The company employs nearly 4,000 people in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Vice President Pence says the trade proposal would replace NAFTA, it would roll back regulations and cut taxes.

“The United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement! I’ve been traveling all across the United States because it’s time we get the U.S., Mexico, Canada deal done and get it done this year,” United States Vice President Mike Pence said.

In his speech, the Vice President called on Congressman Ben McAdams to get the job done.

VP Mike Pence speaks at Merit Medical after tour

VP Mike Pence to speak at Merit Medical after tour. The vice president is in Utah to push the president’s proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.Here's some background on Merit Medical>>>https://bit.ly/2zfSglI

Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, August 22, 2019

“Congressman McAdams who is in the majority in the Congress I am going o ask you a favor when you get back to Washington D.C. tell Speaker Pelosi to put the USMCA on the floor and tell her that Utah and America need to USMCA this year.”

Congressman McAdams took to Twitter saying he did call on Democrats to pass the agreement back in July.

The USMCA would boost U.S. GDP by $68.2 billion and would add roughly 176,000 jobs.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Traffic at a standstill due to VP visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic at a standstill due to VP visit"

Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm"

Why Vice President Mike Pence is in Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Vice President Mike Pence is in Utah"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS