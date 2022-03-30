LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Another Detroit-style pizza is coming to Utah, as Via 313 is opening a new shop in Lehi.

Loacted at 1085 East Main St., Suite 200, Lehi’s first Via 313 will serve the brand’s renowned “square” pizzas.

The owners, hailing from Detroit, will open the new restaurant in April, marking the second location in Utah and eighth location altogether.

Via 313 has pizzas ranging from their most popular pepperoni pizza, “The Detroiter,” to “The Cadillac,” which features gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto di Parma, Parmesan, and balsamic glaze, to vegan and vegetarian options like “The Herbivore.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our second location in Utah,” Brandon Hunt said. “We received an overwhelmingly positive response from our Utah debut in Orem, so we’re confident Via 313 will quickly become the go-to destination for genuine Detroit-style pizza in Lehi. There’s nothing quite like our unique offerings and incredible pizza experience in the area, so we look forward to further establishing our presence across this great state. We can’t wait to introduce a taste of Detroit when we open in the coming weeks.”

