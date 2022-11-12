WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News salutes America’s heroes this Veterans Day with “Veterans Voices: Utah Honor Flight.” ABC4’s Emily Florez and photojournalist AJ Lucero take you on a journey to our nation’s capitol along with dozens of Utah veterans and American heroes visiting cherished war memorials.

Follow the special journey from take-off to the emotional homecoming as these heroes take a step back in time together to remember the friends they lost, and the time they served the country without hestitation.