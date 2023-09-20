SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the annual flu season is well underway, veterans will now be able to receive no-cost flu vaccinations via a drive-thru clinic in Salt Lake City, as well as various community clinics in the region.

Beginning on September 20, 2023, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is hosting its drive-thru vaccination clinic for veterans, according to a news release shared this week.

This resource will be available at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City and is open to all veterans enrolled in VA health care from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the VA, these vaccines are typically available from September through April.

Free vaccines will also be offered at Utah community clinics in Ogden, Logan, South Jordan, Orem, St. George, Price, and Roosevelt. Veterans are encouraged to call community clinics ahead of time for vaccination details and availability.

In addition, enrolled veterans can receive the seasonal flu vaccination at over 60,000 locations through the Community Care Network in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care partners.

Those visiting a clinic for a flu shot can now reportedly get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time but must call ahead to check for vaccine availability.

Any interested veterans can visit the VA website to find locations for their no-cost flu shot.