Veteran-owned business opens new location in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A veteran-owned business celebrated the opening of its new business center in South Jordan.

The father-son team of Craig and Steve Rosenvall started Alpha Warranty Services to provide vehicle protection for dealerships here in Utah and across the country.

The South Jordan location at 1300 W and 11400 S features a full-size indoor basketball court, fitness center, game room, and a bowling alley. Their motto is ‘A happy employee is a productive employee.’

With more than 100 employees, the company’s new building will also provide a workspace for other local companies.

“If people don’t have to travel as far to go to work, it improves the work-life balances,” Mayor Dawn Ramsey said during the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday.

Alpha Warranty hopes the new building will encourage businesses to continue fighting through hard times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company was recently ranked one of the best to work for in Utah, offering an on-site gym, Lagoon and zoo days, tuition reimbursement, and remote working options.