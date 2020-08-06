Veteran kneels for 9 hours at Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Marine Corps veteran is kneeling at the Utah State Capitol in silence for nine straight hours.

Shane Brooks hopes to raise awareness for mental health, racial injustices, and police brutality.

“Oftentimes people of color with mental illness are looked at as if they have already committed a crime and it leads to their death at the hands of the police,” Brooks said.

Brooks says he was inspired by Bobby Duckworth. Back in 2019 Duckworth who was 26 years old was shot and killed by a Wellington police officer. Officers responded to a suicidal subject, police said Duckworth had two knives in his hands.

“When I first heard his story it touched me because I have had a very similar story to Bobby’s I’ve been very suicidal myself and I’ve had run-ins with police but I’m still here I’ve been able to get taken to the help I needed,” Brooks said.

Without help, Brooks says oftentimes folks with mental illness are incarcerated.

“Inside the prison system slavery is still an option in the 13th Amendment, Brooks said.

Next legislative session Brooks is urging folks to vote yes on a bill to ratify that langue.

“One person can make just as powerful as an impact as 1,000 people if done in the right way,” Brooks said.

If you or anyone you know is needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7. The number is 1-800-273-8255