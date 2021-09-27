Vernal woman dies while being transported by sheriff’s deputies

MYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Vernal woman was being transported by authorities in Duchesne County over the weekend when she died. Now, her death is under investigation.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, 38-year-old Erica Marquez, had been medically cleared at Ashley Regional Medical Center late Friday night.

Deputies with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office were transporting Marquez to a behavioral health facility in Utah County, as required by law.

When these deputies noticed Marquez was experiencing a medical problem near Myton, they immediately stopped the vehicle and began rendering aid, including CPR.

An ambulance was called but EMTs were unable to resuscitate Marquez.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says they are now working with the State Bureau of Investigations on the case. Investigators say they hope to have more information soon.

Marquez’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an examination, according to the sheriff’s office.