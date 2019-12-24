Vernal Police looking for suspect in multiple burglary cases

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Vernal Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries and is seeking the publics’ help with finding the suspect.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or know the person pictured below is asked to call Vernal Police at 425-789-5835 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
