VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A student reportedly brought a gun to Vernal Middle School campus on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The student was immediately stopped by the school’s resource officer before the start of the school day after it was reported the student was in possession of a gun. It was determined the student was the lone threat and the situation at Vernal Middle School is stable.

“There is no active threat to Vernal Middle school and no danger to students or staff,” officials said in a release.

The school followed established safety protocols for weapons on school property to ensure student and staff safety.

The student was taken into police custody.

As this is an active investigation, no additional information has been released.