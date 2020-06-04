Vernal man shot multiple times, suspect taken into custody following 2-hour standoff

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man was transported to the hospital after police said he was shot multiple times.

A dispatch center in Vernal received a call for medical personnel to respond to an unknown problem near 250 West and 400 North in downtown Vernal.

When police arrived, they said they immediately found that a man had been shot several times. Medical personnel provided care to the male victim, and he was transported to the hospital.

Officers said they were able to quickly identify a suspect in the shooting and teams of officers were sent to find him. About an hour later, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 700 West 450 South, according to police.

The suspect reportedly fled from the vehicle and ran to a nearby residence on 500 South. After two hours of negotiations with the suspect, police said he came out of the residence but was uncooperative with commands and turned to go back inside and that is when a canine was deployed.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was provided the medical treatment at the scene and then transported to the hospital to be treated for bite-related injuries. 500 South was closed during the incident and several residents were asked to leave their homes for safety purposes. The road is now open and police said there is no longer a threat to the public.

Vernal police are still investigating the incident, and they intend to release both victim and suspect information after all family members have been notified.

