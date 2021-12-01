UPDATE: Police searching for carjacking suspects who crashed into West Valley City residence

UPDATE: Wednesday 12/1/21 2:25 p.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who crashed a car into a West Valley City residence after they carjacked a woman in a Costco parking lot early Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., two men in their late teens or early twenties carjacked a woman in a Costco parking lot, police say. While traveling along 3800 South in the stolen vehicle, the two suspects hit another car.

The stolen car bounced off that same car and crashed into a residence at the intersection of 3800 South and Cheryl Street.

Police are currently searching for both suspects, who ran off after the crash. Both suspects were observed wearing dark clothing.

The driver of the other car that was hit by the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition. The two other occupants of that car suffered minor injuries.

The carjacking victim was not injured and the suspects did not use any weapons during the incident, according to police.

