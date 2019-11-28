Vehicle slides off SR-190 and into river in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – People traveling through Big Cottonwood Canyon should expect some delays after a vehicle slid off the road and went into the river.

Utah Department of Transportation said a vehicle with three occupants left State Route 190 around milepost 8 and into the river early Wednesday evening.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray confirmed the people in the crash were out of the vehicle. She said they appear to only have minor injuries.

Road crews are working to get the car back out on the road. UDOT says drivers should expect intermittent delays for the next two to three hours.

