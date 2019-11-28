Breaking News
UDOT: Car has gone off SR-190 and into river in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Vehicle slides off SR-190 and into river in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police_lights_.jpg

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – People traveling through Big Cottonwood Canyon should expect some delays after a vehicle slid off the road and went into the river.

Utah Department of Transportation said a vehicle with three occupants left State Route 190 around milepost 8 and into the river early Wednesday evening.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray confirmed the people in the crash were out of the vehicle. She said they appear to only have minor injuries.

Road crews are working to get the car back out on the road. UDOT says drivers should expect intermittent delays for the next two to three hours.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

6 restaurants open on Thanksgiving serving up all the traditional favorites

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 restaurants open on Thanksgiving serving up all the traditional favorites"

Long lines likely at Salt Lake International

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long lines likely at Salt Lake International"

Woman sees late father in ultrasound

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman sees late father in ultrasound"

Trump vows he won't change the name of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump vows he won't change the name of Thanksgiving"

*Warning graphic for some* Horse dragged behind pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "*Warning graphic for some* Horse dragged behind pickup"

Hawaii man arrested for 'extreme stalking' and interstate threats against Utah family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii man arrested for 'extreme stalking' and interstate threats against Utah family"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories