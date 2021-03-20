Vehicle rolls over, crews rush to the scene in Sanpete County

MORONI, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies rushed to the scene of a vehicle rollover near Sanpete County, Saturday.

On March 20, at 11:28 a.m., the Moroni Fire Department was dispatched to an area near Sanpete County for reports of a vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival the department was met with various agencies to further assist in the incident.

Agencies include: the Fountain Green Fire department and ambulances from Ephraim and Moroni.

According to images shared by the department, the vehicle involved seems to be a four door gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

It is unknown the extent of the injuries of those involved.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.