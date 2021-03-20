WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Vehicle rolls over, crews rush to the scene in Sanpete County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORONI, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies rushed to the scene of a vehicle rollover near Sanpete County, Saturday.

On March 20, at 11:28 a.m., the Moroni Fire Department was dispatched to an area near Sanpete County for reports of a vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival the department was met with various agencies to further assist in the incident.

Agencies include: the Fountain Green Fire department and ambulances from Ephraim and Moroni.

According to images shared by the department, the vehicle involved seems to be a four door gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

It is unknown the extent of the injuries of those involved.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts