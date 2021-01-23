Vehicle rollover in Summit County, Firefighters respond, Officials asks drivers to slow down

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers respond to a single rollover on I-80, Saturday morning.

On January 23, North Summit Firefighters respond to a single-vehicle rollover near I-80 eastbound at mile marker 187 at 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, the crash did not result in any injuries.

Authorities say the cause may have been due to the current weather conditions.

“The roads are slick out there today. Slow down and give yourself extra time,” the department informs.

Utah Department of Transportation warns drivers to stay safe as they issue a Road Weather Alert.

Officials anticipate light rain and snow showers to continue at times along the Wasatch Front before turning to light snow showers after sunset.

“Brief periods of light road snow are possible this evening through the late-night hours with the greater threats over bridges and along the bench routes,” they add. “Periods of mountain road snow will continue into the overnight with the highest concerns through Provo Canyon.”

UDOT advises drivers and motorists to use caution and TravelWise.

Those heading up canyon and mountain routes should be prepared for chain restrictions at any time during snow events.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period:

– I-15, UT/ID border to Rocky Ridge (S. of Santaquin)

– I-80, MP 30 through Salt Lake, over Parleys Summit to the UT/WY border

– I-84, Blue Creek to I-80 Jct.

– I-215, Entire route (primarily along the east bench)

– US-6, I-15 Jct. over Soldier Summit

– US-40, Entire route

– US-89, Entire route

– US-191, UT/WY border over Indian Canyon Summit; Monticello area

– US-491, Entire Route

– SR-12, Boulder Summit

– US-189, Provo Canyon

– SR-190, Big Cottonwood Canyon

– SR-210, Little Cottonwood Canyon