LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — An accident involving several vehicles and one rollover on Interstate 15 in the Lehi area led to heavy delays as crews responded to the scene on Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred during the morning on northbound I-15 near Mile Marker 285, right next to the point of the mountain.

Roden says that there was a chain reaction of accidents as some vehicles attempted to evade the original crash, which reportedly involved five vehicles.

One individual was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Several lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic is currently seeing heavy delays heading northbound. There is no information yet on when the interstate will return to normal traffic patterns.