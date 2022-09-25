SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – On Saturday, Sept. 24, a vehicle fled a traffic stop conducted by Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), crashing into additional vehicles and running from the scene of the accident.

At about 10:26 p.m. Saturday, a UHP Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-15 Southbound near 12300 South.

The vehicle reportedly fled from the trooper, and then crashed a short time later. Two individuals reportedly exited the vehicle and ran from the area.

Three additional vehicles were involved in that crash, police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers and local law enforcement agencies set up containment in the area but were reportedly unable to locate the individuals.

During the investigation and containment, Troopers closed offramps at Bangerter Highway.

Troopers determined that the vehicle that fled had been stolen days prior out of Sandy.

No further information is currently available.