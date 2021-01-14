UPDATE: I-15 near Farmington back open after vehicle fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 1/14/2021 8:46 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say I-15 is back open near Farmington after a vehicle fire shut down a portion of it Thursday morning.

The fire began shortly before 8 a.m. this morning.

Few details are known at this time, but authorities say no injuries were reported.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Original Story: Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-15 in Farmington

THURSDAY 1/14/2021 8:06 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A portion of I-15 in Farmington is shut down due to a vehicle fire.

Authorities have shut down the right lane of traffic on northbound I-15, causing all traffic to get off at Glover Lane and re-access north of the fire.

Traffic can be seen backing up along I-15.

There are no reported injuries with the incident.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates on this incident as more details become available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power