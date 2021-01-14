UPDATE: I-15 near Farmington back open after vehicle fire

THURSDAY 1/14/2021 8:46 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say I-15 is back open near Farmington after a vehicle fire shut down a portion of it Thursday morning.

The fire began shortly before 8 a.m. this morning.

Few details are known at this time, but authorities say no injuries were reported.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Original Story: Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-15 in Farmington

THURSDAY 1/14/2021 8:06 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A portion of I-15 in Farmington is shut down due to a vehicle fire.

Authorities have shut down the right lane of traffic on northbound I-15, causing all traffic to get off at Glover Lane and re-access north of the fire.

Traffic can be seen backing up along I-15.

There are no reported injuries with the incident.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates on this incident as more details become available.