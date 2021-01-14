UPDATE: I-15 near Farmington back open after vehicle fire

THURSDAY 1/14/2021 8:46 a.m.
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say I-15 is back open near Farmington after a vehicle fire shut down a portion of it Thursday morning.
The fire began shortly before 8 a.m. this morning.
Few details are known at this time, but authorities say no injuries were reported.
ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Original Story: Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-15 in Farmington
THURSDAY 1/14/2021 8:06 a.m.
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A portion of I-15 in Farmington is shut down due to a vehicle fire.
Authorities have shut down the right lane of traffic on northbound I-15, causing all traffic to get off at Glover Lane and re-access north of the fire.
Traffic can be seen backing up along I-15.
There are no reported injuries with the incident.
ABC4 will continue to provide updates on this incident as more details become available.
