UPDATE: 2 critically injured after 4 vehicle crash, fire in West Valley City

MONDAY 7/26/2021 2:14 p.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in critical condition after a four-vehicle crash in West Valley City.

The crash sparked at least one vehicle fire, which sent black smoke billowing into the air. It has closed SR-201 at the intersection of 7200 West.

The slideshow below shows the fire crews battled at around 1:30 p.m.

Smoke can be seen rising from an apparent truck on fire along SR-201 at 7200 West in West Valley City. (ABC4)

Unified Fire Authority reports three people in total have been transported to the hospital, two of them are in critical condition.

The vehicle fire has been put out.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions on SR-201. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Mountain View. Eastbound is being diverted at 7200 West.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vehicle fire causing delays near SR 201 in West Valley City

MONDAY 7/26/2021 1:36 p.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An vehicle fire is causing delays on SR-201 at the intersection with 7200 W.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting two lanes are impacted by the incident.

ABC4 crews on scene shared these photos of the incident. In the slideshow below, you can see black smoke billowing from what appears to be a dump truck.

Smoke can be seen rising from an apparent truck on fire along SR-201 at 7200 West in West Valley City. (ABC4)

While authorities have not yet released details, the dump truck appears to have collided with a semi-trailer. The trailer of that truck seems to have melted, as you can see above.

As of 1:40 p.m., the fire appears to be out. Crews remain on scene, as you can see in the slideshow below. The right lanes of SR-201 at 7200 W are closed. UDOT currently estimates the scene will be cleared around 3 p.m.

It is unclear what happened, or if anyone was injured. ABC4 is working to gather additional details and will update this story as information becomes available.