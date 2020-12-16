EMERY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Emery early Wednesday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol says a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling northbound on SR-10 near milepost 19 northeast of the Town of Emery at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Trailblazer crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound tractor-trailer in a head-on collision.
The man driving the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.
Authorities attempted life-saving efforts on the woman driving the Trailblazer, but were unsuccessful.
No other details are available at this time.
Latest Stories
- ‘If you don’t do it you’re fired’: Tom Cruise unleashes rant after crew breaks COVID-19 protocols
- LIVE: Biden introduces Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary
- Are direct payments for Americans in potential COVID-19 aid bill?
- Vehicle collides with tractor-trailer in Emery, driver dies
- Salt Lake City Police officers donate 50 tablets to high school students learning remotely