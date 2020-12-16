Vehicle collides with tractor-trailer in Emery, driver dies

EMERY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Emery early Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol says a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling northbound on SR-10 near milepost 19 northeast of the Town of Emery at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Trailblazer crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound tractor-trailer in a head-on collision.

The man driving the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Authorities attempted life-saving efforts on the woman driving the Trailblazer, but were unsuccessful.

No other details are available at this time.