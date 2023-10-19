PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews in Park City were dispatched to a rescue on Thursday morning after a passenger vehicle reportedly collided with a dump truck.

According to a Facebook post by Park City Fire District, crews were sent to an accident that occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. on westbound I-80 where a passenger vehicle rear-ended a dump truck.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

It’s reported that, due to the significant damage to the passenger vehicle, crews were forced to extricate the driver before transporting them to an area hospital for immediate care.

Park City Fire District indicates that the patient is currently in stable condition despite the severity of the accident involving the dump truck.

There is no further information on the identity of the vehicle’s driver or the specific cause of the collision.