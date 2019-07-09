Vegetation burnt by Dollar Ridge Fire showing progress one year later

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One year after the Dollar Ridge Fire burned nearly 70,000 acres near Strawberry Reservoir, habitat biologists from several agencies toured high-elevation areas burned by the fire near Highway 40 for the first time Monday.

In November 2018, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) began re-seeding 13,000 acres of land impacted by wildfires as fall is the best time to re-seed native plants, according to officials.

“There were also a lot of fires last year and a lot of demand on our seed resources and how much we had available. We really had to try and narrow down the areas that we were trying to re-seed and what the priorities were,” said Utah DWR Habitat Restoration Biologist Tory Mathis.

Firefighters fully contained the Dollar Ridge Fire in October, three months after it started. But Mathis said the concerns didn’t stop then.

“There were a lot of questions, especially down near Strawberry River. We were probably looking at some erosion concerns,” he said. “We saw some of those consequences before the fire was even out last year. We had major storms in late July and then in August while the fire was still burning that brought down a lot of debris flow and mud into Strawberry River, which flooded cabins.”













As a result, wildlife officials focused some of their habitat restoration efforts on the north and south hill sides of Strawberry River. As for the vegetation in higher elevation areas, Mathis said they’re not concerned.

“Certain plant communities respond well to fire, such as Aspen and that’s what we have up here. When Aspen burns, it re-sprouts naturally. Plus, the higher elevation usually has more moisture to help facilitate re-growth,” he said. “I think recovery up here looks really good. The grass is coming back nicely. The wildflowers are great.”

For areas that have been re-seeding, Utah DWR said it will take several years for the vegetation to fully grow back.

“It’s too early to track the progress. During the first growing season, plants are sending more energy to their roots, so you don’t see a lot growing above ground,” said Mathis. “But we had good luck this year. We had a lot of snow during the winter and a cool, wet spring so in most of the other seeding projects that we’ve done, we’ve seen really good success.”

Other restoration experts present during Monday’s tour said they’re working to address additional issues caused by the Dollar Ridge Fire, such as water quality concerns in the City of Duchesne, decline in fish population, and property damage.

