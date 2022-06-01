LAS VEGAS, Nevada (ABC4) – Community members in Las Vegas are coming together to paint a mural honoring the 21 lives lost in last week’s Texas shooting.

19 students and two teachers died in the shooting, and an additional 17 others were hurt and continue to receive care, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom when the gunman barricaded himself inside and began shooting at the children and teachers, according to officials.

In a show of remembrance and support, more than 50 people showed up to paint the wall in Las Vegas.

The event organizer says it will be a community reminder that everybody has the right to feel safe at school, the grocery store, music concerts, etc.