Vandalized food truck gets a new look courtesy of Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

LAYTON (ABC4) – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson averaged 2.5 assists to go along with 18.4 points per game this season, locking up the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

However, his greatest assist of the year may have come as a helping hand to a local food truck vandalized with hateful graffiti.

Last week, World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck, which serves Asian fusion and Filipino food in the Northern Utah area, fell victim to an act of Asian Hate when vandals spray-painted the truck with racial slurs and harmful imagery.



Thanks to help from a number of concerned community members and leaders, including Layton Mayor Joy Petro, city council members Clint Morris, and Zach Bloxham, along with Clarkson, Yum Yum unveiled a brand-new paint job, ready for a reopening at the Philippine Independence Day celebration on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The truck’s Facebook post thanked many for their involvement in the new look, including Clarkson, who is Filipino-American and holds dual citizenship in both countries.



Clarkson acknowledged his involvement in the project on his Twitter.

It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized – I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!! #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/HLfzX7AaEc — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

Acquired by the Jazz in December 2019, and signing a multi-year extension with the team in November 2020, Clarkson has become heavily involved in the local community. He also had a hand in a vintage clothing pop-up shop at a small business downtown last month.



For his efforts on the floor, leading the Jazz to the top seed in the Western Conference and the overall best record during the regular season, Clarkson was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year, or the top non-starter in the NBA.



Layton Police are still looking for the persons responsible for the racist messages on the truck, which is parked at night in one of the city’s neighborhoods. The department posted a $500 reward offering on its Twitter account for information leading to an arrest.