TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – A Taylorsville couple said they are now concerned for their safety after someone ripped out their lawn sign with messages of love and replaced it with a stolen stop sign vandalized with hateful writing.

The couple, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, requested to have their identity concealed out of fear of retaliation.

For the past two years, they’ve displayed a sign on their front yard that says, “We believe Black lives matter, no human is illegal, love is love, women’s rights are human rights, science is real, water is life, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“I think it’s an important message, especially in these times,” said the husband.

“It’s a beautiful sign. It’s a love sign so that’s why we were so attracted to it,” said the wife. “Equality is really important. Most families have a mix of many. We have a grandchild who is LGBTQ, so we promote love no matter their identity.”

Sunday morning, they woke up to find their sign gone and later discovered in a dumpster down the street.





In its place was a stolen stop sign posted in the grass, vandalized with hateful messages such as “Get a life! Don’t be gay. Black guns matter!” as well as “F****** are gross, just like YOU! Don’t want to be raped, don’t dress like a s***. From: Your worst nightmare!!!“

“It was really disturbing and alarming to see that there. We were very uncomfortable with it. We didn’t think something like this would happen in our neighborhood, but it did,” said the wife.

She added, “To go and steal a stop sign, write on it, and bring it here, it was thought out.”

Unified Police Department told ABC4 News Thursday that investigators are now looking into this case a possible hate crime.

“My biggest fear is that it will escalate and someone will end up getting hurt, so we don’t want to see that happen to anybody,” the husband said.

Despite their concerns, the couple decided to put their sign back up, saying that love will always prevail over hate and fear.

“We are older, so we might not be here long. But we have our future generations and we want to leave these values in society to them that seem to be erased,” said the wife. “The violence is living and happening in our communities too, not just somewhere else.”

The couple said they do not have any surveillance footage of the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Unified Police.