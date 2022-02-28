SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – As Black History Month comes to a close, a South Jordan high school debuts an art piece that they’ve been working on.

The mobile museum is, in fact, a bus covered in colorful art representing Black culture.

The museum focuses on a number of aspects of Black culture: fashion, hair, art, music, soul food, etc.

Tiffany Rasmussen, a social studies teacher at Valley High, says, “Often times, educators choose to focus on the trauma during Black History Month, and I wanted to celebrate the joy.”

Black History Month was particularly eventful in Salt Lake City this year, with the Utah Jazz dipping their toes into the film industry with their first-ever produced short film, “Sunday Dinner.”

The film explores the warmth of Sunday dinners.

The Jazz also partner with Fice Gallery, a local boutique of sportswear and sneakers, to host its annual Black History Night on Feb. 12 in downtown Salt Lake City at 160 East 200 South.

Jon Stan, a respected fashion designer, hosted a Black History celebration at Medium Studio in Sugarhouse, and says he has even more cooking for the future, including more pop-up shows, parties, and celebrations.

He’s made a priority to work with more up-and-coming designers in the area, including Tim Horton, who designs and runs Koda’Fe Clothing, and Zaire Wade, who plays for the Salt Lake City Stars and is the son of Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade.

Overall, Black History Month was a hit this February, and the positive effects on the community will make waves during all of the other months left in the year.