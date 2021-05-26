Valley Fair to unveil new outdoor Town Center

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Valley Fair will soon unveil its new Town Center on the heels of its 50th anniversary.

One of Utah’s first malls, Valley Fair is in the midst of a transformation, infusing retail, dining, entertainment, arts and culture, and community-driven events.

During the first weekend of June, Valley Fair will feature programming for community leaders and the public to celebrate and experience the new Town Center, an outdoor space featuring a new stage for outdoor concerts, turf for people to place blankets or chairs, a revamped splash pad, firepits, and string lights.

SLIDESHOW: Town Center at Valley Fair

Organizers say the space will be used for kids’ programming, private events, family-friendly activities, fundraisers, and tenant events.

Valley Fair’s owner, Coventry Advisors, in partnership with West Valley City has invested over a half million dollars on this capital improvement as part of a multi-phased plan to revitalize and update the 870,000 square-foot shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

“The renovation of the Town Square is a perfect example of a public/private partnership,” says Casey Bulkley, the general manager of Valley Fair. “We listened to our customers and created an outdoor space that will truly become a dynamic centerpiece of the community.”

A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. A variety of family-friendly activities are planned for the June 4 through June 6 to celebrate.

Here is a schedule of events:

Friday, June 4, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Game Night and Live Music Event: Outdoor family games and live music by Utah Live Bands Covered Pop Trio

Saturday, June 5, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Opening Party for the Public: Live DJ, Karaoke, giveaways, games, food trucks, and more

Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.