Valley Behavioral Health to open first of its kind center for adults with autism

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Valley Behavioral Health say they will be opening a new Adult Autism Center of Lifetime Learning.

Officials say the new center is the first of its kind in the state of Utah. The center is expected to offer training and educational experiences in the areas of differentiated academics, library, culinary, agriculture, arts and crafts, fitness, home living, vocation, social and leisure, and barber, medical and dental visits.

There is a critical need for adult autism services in Utah, according to officials.

Officials added that children are aging into adulthood and finding that there are not enough services to meet their needs, particularly for adults with autism who have more significant needs.

Officials say at age 22, all resources and available funding goes away for these adults with autism. This is where the new center comes in to serve the “most severe” of this population.

The ribbon-cutting for the new center will be held on April 22 at 10 a.m. at 6232 S. 900 E. in Murray, Utah, 84121.