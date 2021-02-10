Valentine’s Day 2021 events and specials

(ABC4) — Looking for a night out on the town this Valentine’s Day? Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day events happening in Utah. There’s something for everyone on the list from couples to singles to children.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
My Funny Valentine– Rattlin’ D Playhouse
Oh Sweet Sadie! Valentine Show– The Azalea Event Venue
Valentine’s Postcards– Bountiful Davis Art Center
Valentine’s Day Sweet Deal for Two– California Pizza Kitchen
Family Craft-along: Make Valentine’s Pouches– Provo City Library at Academy Square
Thursday, Feb. 11
Valentine’s Day Celebration– Neuroworx
High Fitness Valentines Party– La Verkin City Community Center/Police Station
Friday. Feb. 12
Valentine’s Pickup– Painting with a Twist
Valentines Chef’s Tasting– Hearth on 25th
Valentines and Cowdogs -Cache Valley Classic 2021– Cache County Fairgrounds
Sweetheart Supper– Two-Bit Street Cafe
Valentine’s Day Couples Yoga and Massage Workshop– Olympus Healing Center
Big Band Valentines Dance– American Fork High School
Valentines at Afuego– Afuego Fridays Dance and Night Club
“Be Mine” Valentine’s Dance Class – Salsa- DF Dance Studio
Galentine’s Day Event– Cuddles Cat Lounge
Saturday, Feb. 13
Valentine’s Day Event– Fat Cats Provo location
e-Bike Valentine’s Day Special– The Fish Rock Grille at the Ledges
2021 South Davis Sweethearts 5K & 1K– South Davis Recreation Center
Be My Valentine: Dog Wash Fundraiser-Rescue Pets Bath House
Uinta Alpaca Valentines Open Farm Day– Uinta Alpacas & Farm Store
Valentine’s Paint Date Night-Fox Theatre
Valentine Hunt– Royal Creek Ranches
2021 Candy Heart Run – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K– Gardner Village
So This is Love Valentines Party- On Pitch Performing Arts Inc.
Valentines Day Event– Fat Cats Saratoga Springs
Revolution Run – Candy Heart Run– Utah Olympic Oval
Donut Falls – Galentine’s Day with Girl & Her Backpack– Donut Falls
Valentine Dinner/Concert- American West Heritage Village
Valentines Special Train 2021– Heber Valley Historic Railroad
Sweethearts Valentine’s Dance!– DF Dance Studio
Half Axed Couples Night– Brigham’s Half Axed
Valentine’s Date Night – Pick Your Project Workshop– Board & Brush Creative Studio
YWCA Valentine Painting Party- Coal Train Coffee Depot
Valentine Dance– The Mix
Parents’ Night Out – Valentine’s Day– Amy’s Martial Arts
Roaring 20’s Valentines Dance– Angelus Theater
Sweetheart Snowshoe – Stokes Nature Center
Valentine’s Dance “Cupid Shuffle”– Washington City Museum
Valentines Specialty Event– Dessert & Dancing- Good Vibes Dance Studio
Valentine’s Dinner– Roosevelt Baptist Church
“Be My Golden Valentine,” feat. GOLD STANDARD, a Funky Jazz Trio– OP Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall
Sunday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Brunch– The Original Pancake House- Fort Union
Daddy, Daughter Valentine’s Day Painting Event– Easely Studios
Valentine’s Day Event– Fat Cats Salt Lake City
Valentine’s Day Special in Cinnabar– Snowbasin Resort
Sinful Sunday Valentine’s Day Workshop with Michelle– The Velveteen Serpent Movement Studio & Boutique
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show– Hilton Salt Lake City Center
Lunar Love– Painting with a Twist
Be My Valentine Bash Salt Lake City Virtual Speed Dating, Ages 25-39– Virtual Speed Dating
Month of Feb.
2021 Cupid’s 12 Roses of Valentine’s Day Run Challenge – Salt Lake City
Valentine’s Dates and Activities– Gardner Village