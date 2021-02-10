Valentine’s Day 2021 events and specials

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(ABC4) — Looking for a night out on the town this Valentine’s Day? Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day events happening in Utah. There’s something for everyone on the list from couples to singles to children.

Let us know on social media if we missed any community Valentine’s Day events!

Wednesday, Feb. 10

My Funny Valentine– Rattlin’ D Playhouse

Oh Sweet Sadie! Valentine Show– The Azalea Event Venue

Valentine’s Postcards– Bountiful Davis Art Center

Valentine’s Day Sweet Deal for Two– California Pizza Kitchen

Family Craft-along: Make Valentine’s Pouches– Provo City Library at Academy Square

Thursday, Feb. 11

Valentine’s Day Celebration– Neuroworx

High Fitness Valentines Party– La Verkin City Community Center/Police Station

Friday. Feb. 12

Valentine’s Pickup– Painting with a Twist

Valentines Chef’s Tasting– Hearth on 25th

Valentines and Cowdogs -Cache Valley Classic 2021– Cache County Fairgrounds

Sweetheart Supper– Two-Bit Street Cafe

Valentine’s Day Couples Yoga and Massage Workshop– Olympus Healing Center

Big Band Valentines Dance– American Fork High School

Valentines at Afuego– Afuego Fridays Dance and Night Club

“Be Mine” Valentine’s Dance Class – Salsa- DF Dance Studio

Galentine’s Day Event– Cuddles Cat Lounge

Saturday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Day Event– Fat Cats Provo location

e-Bike Valentine’s Day Special– The Fish Rock Grille at the Ledges

2021 South Davis Sweethearts 5K & 1K– South Davis Recreation Center

Be My Valentine: Dog Wash Fundraiser-Rescue Pets Bath House

Uinta Alpaca Valentines Open Farm Day– Uinta Alpacas & Farm Store

Valentine’s Paint Date Night-Fox Theatre

Valentine Hunt– Royal Creek Ranches

2021 Candy Heart Run – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K– Gardner Village

So This is Love Valentines Party- On Pitch Performing Arts Inc.

Valentines Day Event– Fat Cats Saratoga Springs

Revolution Run – Candy Heart Run– Utah Olympic Oval

Donut Falls – Galentine’s Day with Girl & Her Backpack– Donut Falls

Valentine Dinner/Concert- American West Heritage Village

Valentines Special Train 2021– Heber Valley Historic Railroad

Sweethearts Valentine’s Dance!– DF Dance Studio

Half Axed Couples Night– Brigham’s Half Axed

Valentine’s Date Night – Pick Your Project Workshop– Board & Brush Creative Studio

YWCA Valentine Painting Party- Coal Train Coffee Depot

Valentine Dance– The Mix

Parents’ Night Out – Valentine’s Day– Amy’s Martial Arts

Roaring 20’s Valentines Dance– Angelus Theater

Sweetheart Snowshoe – Stokes Nature Center

Valentine’s Dance “Cupid Shuffle”– Washington City Museum

Valentines Specialty Event– Dessert & Dancing- Good Vibes Dance Studio

Valentine’s Dinner– Roosevelt Baptist Church

“Be My Golden Valentine,” feat. GOLD STANDARD, a Funky Jazz Trio– OP Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall

Sunday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Brunch– The Original Pancake House- Fort Union

Daddy, Daughter Valentine’s Day Painting Event– Easely Studios

Valentine’s Day Event– Fat Cats Salt Lake City

Valentine’s Day Special in Cinnabar– Snowbasin Resort

Sinful Sunday Valentine’s Day Workshop with Michelle– The Velveteen Serpent Movement Studio & Boutique

The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show– Hilton Salt Lake City Center

Lunar Love– Painting with a Twist

Be My Valentine Bash Salt Lake City Virtual Speed Dating, Ages 25-39– Virtual Speed Dating

Month of Feb.

2021 Cupid’s 12 Roses of Valentine’s Day Run Challenge – Salt Lake City

Valentine’s Dates and Activities– Gardner Village