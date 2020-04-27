Vail Ski Resorts offers credits for season ticket holders hit by short season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Vail ski resorts the owners of Park City Mountain Resort in Utah have come up with a plan to help season ticket holders get back on track next season.

Vail closed all of their ski resorts in North America on March 15th to help keep people safe from the coronavirus. Normal closing dates are in late April and May.

RELATED: Ski Resorts Close

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, the plans starts by giving season pass owners credits from their 2019-2020 passes towards the purchase of the 2020-2021 season pass. This credit ranges from 20% to 80% depending on the price of the pass and how many times you used it before the resorts were closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Drone Diaries Park City Mountain Empty

For Epic pass holders the resort is offering a credit up to 80% depending on how many days the pass was used.

RELATED: Wasatch Ski Resorts Barren

The credit will be valid up through Labor Day, Sept 7th, 2020.

Vail is also offering skiers new packages for the 2020-2021 ski season, including a new season insurance coverage which used to be a $60 dollar add.

In a statement from the press release Kristen Lynch, Vail EVP and Chief Marketing Officer said, ” I am confident that our collective passion for the mountains will prevail and we will get through this together. I hope to see you on the mountain next season. And most importantly, I hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.”

Read more about the credits from Vail Resorts and for Epic Pass holders.



What people are reading now: