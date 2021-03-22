UVU professor accused of voyeurism and harassment steps down

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah Valley University professor steps down after police book him on voyeurism and electronic communication harassment Saturday.

37-year-old Adjunct Instructor Jarom Brown worked in the university’s theatre arts department.

Jarom Christopher Brown

Saratoga Springs Police Department began investigating the case in February when a victim made a complaint Brown was harassing her online and over text message.

Brown gave police a video showing the two of them together after the victim allegedly asked him to stop contacting her.

A probable cause statement tells us, “Mr. Brown provided this video clip to police as evidence he thought would exonerate him from the electronic communications harassment investigation.”

ABC4 Investigator Jason Nguyen attempting to talk to Jarom Brown

ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen attempted to speak to Jarom Brown about the case but no one answered the door.

Detectives reviewed the video and spoke to the victim who believed it was her, but she had a screenshot Brown sent her earlier allegedly threatening to send it to another person.

Investigators say it was a different encounter.

During an interview the victim says she didn’t know she was being recorded either time.

Lieutenant Roger Williams with the Saratoga Police Department says the investigation is in its early stages and detectives don’t know if there are more victims.

Utah Valley University

Senior Director of UVU Communications Scott Trotter gave ABC4 News the following statement:

“Student safety is our utmost priority at Utah Valley University. We are aware of the charges against Mr. Brown. He has resigned as an adjunct instructor and is no longer employed by UVU. To respect the privacy of our employees, UVU does not comment on personnel matters. Any questions related to the legal case need to be directed to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.”