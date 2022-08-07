MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah.

At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains.

When Deputies arrived on scene, they located the UTV and found a 79-year-old man from Colorado, who was declared deceased at the scene.

The man was travelling with a group of other UTV riders, including friends and family members, on a jamboree out of Marysvale, Utah.

No other persons were injured.

If you have any questions regarding this incident, you may contact the Beave County Sheriff’s Office at 435-438-2862.