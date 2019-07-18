Utilities personnel say visitors should do No. 2 in approved toilets up Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rangers and water treatment officials are trying to flush out a poopy problem in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

As the population of the surrounding area increases, E. Coli levels have reached more than the maximum limit in Salt Lake County water, due to visitors defecating near water sources.

Wednesday, ABC4 News spoke with Water Quality Administrator Marien Rice with Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Utilities. She said the problem is apparent near Brighton and more developed areas of the canyon.

“We’re investigating why that could be,” said Rice. “Increased development, it could be maybe people are bringing dogs up.”

But some citizens and forestry officials say they’ve seen humans defecating near water sources and not using one of the 99 toilets watershed officials said are available to them.

If you’re caught with your pants down in Big Cottonwood canyon doing number two anywhere other than approved restrooms, you could be faced with a big fine, officials told ABC4.

“Having a poo outside of a bathroom structure is gonna have an impact,” said Ranger Marshall Alford with the Salt Lake Ranger District of the U.S. Forestry Service. “It increases the frequency of communicable diseases and it’s also something that changes the ability to treat that water reliably.”

Concerned citizens like Evan Johnson are afraid there is a “fecal time bomb” effect occurring in the canyon.

“Big Cottonwood Creek is one of our jewel creeks in our county…and it has poop in it,” said Johnson, who started the group Save Our Big Cottonwood Creek. “This creek is not a toilet.”

Johnson and others said they would like to see more investment in bathroom structures up the canyon, complaining there aren’t enough toilets. Alford said the U.S. Forestry Service is working on getting the “appropriate” amount of toilets.

But Rice told ABC4 News Wednesday her department is always investing in ways to make restrooms more readily available for visitors, so the watershed remains pure. She said while there have been contaminants found, the water is heavily treated before being consumed.

“We are constantly investing capital into these facilities and toilets and also operation and maintenance,” said Rice. “We also help fund the Forest Service for operation and maintenance of these facilities.”

Alford said if it’s an emergency, visitors should get far away from watershed streams, dig a hole that is at least six inches deep and go to the bathroom there. When possible, visitors should pack out used toilet paper and not leave it behind.

