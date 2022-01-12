Tallest high rise in Utah breaks ground in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Salt Lake City is well known for its sweeping mountain views, but it may be time to add Utah’s capital to a list of iconic American city skylines, too.

On Wednesday, January 12, the Astra Tower, which is soon to be Utah’s tallest building, will break ground in downtown Salt Lake City. The 42-story building will be located at 200 S. State Street, just two blocks from City Creek Shopping Center and walking distance from many of downtown Salt Lake’s top restaurants, bars, and shops. Astra Tower will provide 372 luxury residences for Utahns living in downtown SLC.

The Astra Tower will overtake downtown Salt Lake City’s 422-foot tall Wells Fargo Center, which is currently the Beehive State’s tallest building.

A rendering of Astra Tower, image courtesy of Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance

Astra Tower is set for completion in October 2024.